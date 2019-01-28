Lakeland PBS
Brainerd Public Library Offers New Light Therapy Boxes

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 28 2019
Estimates show that one in ten Minnesotans are affected by seasonal affective disorder, or “SAD.” The Brainerd Public Library has recently installed three new light therapy boxes as a way to treat and combat the symptoms of SAD.

Light therapy boxes mimic sunlight and have been shown in clinical studies to alleviate many of the symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder. The Brainerd Public Library received a grant from the Essentia Health St. Joseph Foundation to purchase three light therapy boxes for library patrons to use. They are positioned in different locations around the library allowing for patrons to use them while reading or working.

“In those dark winter days when sometimes we don’t see the sun for many days on end. People who use it will often sit with it for a certain amount of time. It varies, again, depending on your needs and what the lamp provides, but anywhere from a half and hour to an hour,” said Jenny Hill, Brainerd Public Library Interem Branch Manager. “It wakes you up, gets you ready for your day and kind of gives you the sun when the sun isn’t there.”

Anyone is welcome to use the light therapy boxes at the Brainerd Public Library which is open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

