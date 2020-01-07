Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Public Library Offering Free Computer Classes

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 6 2020

Brainerd Public Library is offering free computer classes to area residents. From computer basics to building a website, students need no prior experience to register.

“Having Google classes and a partnership with Grow with Google, they are going to be in January and February with one class each month, and they are trying to encourage people who have small businesses, non-profit people, to come in and learn some skills, digital skills, so that they can improve their standing in the community,” said Brainerd Public Services and Acquisition Library Assistant Laurel Hall.

“I will be teaching the class and Google provides all the courses for us to be able to teach it, and this will allow businesses to be able to make sure they show up online when people are searching for their type of business. This will make sure their profile on Google is up to date and is available for people so that they can have the direct information for that business,” said Hall.

Brainerd Public Library is also offering the use of iPads for some of their entry-level classes.

“iPad classes are for absolute beginners and you don’t even have to have a iPad. The library will supply the iPad, and so if you always wondered, ‘it looks kind of fun, I’d like to play with one,'” that’s exactly what you do in this class. Don’t even think of it as a class, think of it as a chance to come in and get your hands on some tech with a very friendly instructor, and learn what it’s all about,” said Brainerd Public Library Manager Jenny Hill.

The first class will begin on January 9, and class sizes are limited to 10 students each. Anyone who is interested can call the Reference desk at 218-829-5574 or stop by Brainerd Public Library to register.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

