Brainerd Public Library Offering Curbside Pickup to Check Out Books

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 11 2020

Like many organizations in our area, the Brainerd Public Library has adopted the curbside pickup process as a way to still offer books to patrons. Residents can call to make an appointment to request library books, DVDs, and other materials.

Staff will be available Monday through Friday to answer calls and to deliver items. Residents can log into their personal account to schedule a pickup time or call for assistance.

The library building and book drop-off locations will remain closed, and no fees will be charged at this time.

