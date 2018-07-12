Brainerd Public Library Lets Kids Read To Shadow The Dog
The Brainerd Public Library offers a special opportunity every Thursday for young readers of all skill level to read to Shadow, a certified reading therapy dog.
Kids can sign up for fifteen minute time slots to read to Shadow, a four-year-old Collie, who is accompanied by his owner, Susan. The library has been hosting these reading sessions for the past two years, and they take place all year-round.
“All children are welcome, and they just sign up here at the library or they can do it online and they really have a great time. Of course, Shadow, being so beautiful and handsome, is just really a fun thing to see to have come in. Shadow makes them feel comfortable and non-judgemental and just, you know, happy and feeling good,” said Nancy Henningson, Library Assistant at Brainerd Public Library. “It’s a great program that we have here. We are lucky.”
For more information or to sign up to read to Shadow, log on to http://krls.org/index.php/events/.
