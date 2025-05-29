Brainerd Public Library Kicking Off 2025 Summer Brown Bag Lunch Author Series

The Brainerd Public Library is gearing up for its latest Summer Brown Bag Lunch Author Series.

This is the 26th year that the library will be hosting authors to come and meet with the public to discuss their books. This year’s lineup will include all kinds of genres, with topics ranging from murder mysteries to the true story of a couple that trekked across North America.

“You can bring your lunch or we will have some light refreshments, and you can hear an author read from their book,” said Dawn Stattine, program chair with the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library. “We think that there’s a magic that happens when an author reads. And if you look at the faces in the room when an author is reading, and it’s—we all know that children love to be read to, but I think with adults it’s the same.”

The first Brown Bag Lunch Author Series meetup is next Monday, June 2nd at noon. The library will host Minnesota Book Award-winning author Marcie Rendon to speak about her novel “Broken Fields: A Cash Blackbear Mystery.” More information on upcoming events can be found on the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library Facebook page.