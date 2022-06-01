Brainerd Public Library Inviting Public to Monthly Book Club Meetings

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Public Library is inviting the public to attend their monthly Book Club meetings, held every second Wednesday of the month at 1:00 PM for one hour.

The book club is looking for new members who like to discuss a variety of books, including literary novels, mysteries, and nonfiction titles like memoirs and biographies. Library staff will hold discussions at each meeting and recommend related books and other materials available through the library.

Discussion at the next Book Club meeting on Wednesday, June 8th will be on “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman. The novel is about a retirement village where four unlikely friends who meet weekly to discuss unsolved crimes wind up in the middle of their first live case after a local developer is found dead with a mysterious photograph next to the body.

The Book Club is supported by the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library, who are providing funds to buy 10 copies of each title for patrons to borrow. These copies may be picked up at the front desk during the month prior to the meeting during the Library’s regular hours.

To receive the Zoom link, please call the library at 218-829-5574 to register. You can also get more information on any events by calling the library at 218-829-5574 or by visiting their Facebook page.

