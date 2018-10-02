Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Public Library Installs New Water Bottle Filling Station

Rachel Johnson
Oct. 2 2018
Leave a Comment

The Brainerd Public Library has started a new initiative called the “Rethink Your Drink Campaign.” A new water bottle filling station was installed at the library encouraging patrons to drink water instead of more sugary drinks.

The Brainerd Public Library was awarded the water bottle filling station by the Minnesota Department of Health. It was one of ten to be awarded throughout various Minnesota communities. The water station is Americans With Disabilities Act compliant and fluoride preserving.

“We ended up talking with Crow Wing County Energized, the county’s health initiative program and we then added the component of “Rethink Your Drink” and “Rethink Your Drink” is just that. It’s we want people to think about what they’re drinking, the sugar content involved, the high calories that come with those sugary drinks and use water instead,” explained Jolene Bradley, the Library Manager at Brainerd Public Library.

Throughout October the library will be offering bookmarks where people can mark when they “rethink their drink.” Once they reach ten marks they can come in and receive a free water bottle.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Friends Of The Brainerd Public Library Hold Book Sale

Influenza Vaccination Rates Up For Minnesota Children Last Flu Season

Brainerd Library Hosts Steamroller Art Event

Family Of Crazy Horse Visits Brainerd

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Bryan Krantz said

Much appreciation to LPT News for covering this event. There was a lot of hard... Read More

Loretta Rivera said

Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More

Owen Truesdell said

This is a terribly misleading headline - yes they're have to switch but they'll... Read More

Latest Story

Investigation Into Inmate Death Completed

After a month long investigation into the death of an inmate at the Beltrami County Jail, the Bemidji Police Department and Ramsey County Medical
Posted on Oct. 2 2018

Latest Stories

Investigation Into Inmate Death Completed

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

Eryk Haapajoki Announced As 2018 Brainerd Citizen Of The Year

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

BSU Football Bounces Back To Win Over Wayne State

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

BSU Women's Hockey Falls To Clarkson On Saturday

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

BSU Volleyball Falls To SW Minnesota State

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.