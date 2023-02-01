Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Public Library Hosts WonderTrek Engineering Experience Event

Lakeland News — Jan. 31 2023

The Brainerd Public Library hosted their WonderTrek Children’s Museum on January 31. The morning highlighted engineering skills in an effort to showcase the importance of play in the lives of children.

WonderTrek has held more than 200 events in 17 communities across the region, engaging more than 6,000 participants from 1,500 families.

Tuesday’s event saw Brainerd Public Library filled with a host of indoor activities for participants to take part in, ranging from giant building blocks, engineering exercises, as well as a creative art station.

“We want the kids to have fun and to problem solve on their own. Our goal is for them to learn,” explained WonderTrek Children’s Museum Program Assistant Rebecca Aanerud. “Whether that is because their blocks fell over, or how they learn to make it taller, our goal is to make sure that kids are having fun while they’re learning.”

WonderTrek is currently housed in a studio space at the Franklin Art Center, but they are hoping to break ground on their new facility this spring.

Until then, they will continue to partner with local libraries and schools to host events.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

In Business: Brainerd’s VR Odyssey Offers Virtual Reality Fun for All

Volunteers Supporting Brainerd Public Library Through Regular Book Sales

Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack Holds 27th Annual Art & Book Festival

Author Ranae Lenor Hanson Discusses “Watershed” at Brainerd Public Library

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.