Brainerd Public Library Hosts WonderTrek Engineering Experience Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Public Library hosted their WonderTrek Children’s Museum on January 31. The morning highlighted engineering skills in an effort to showcase the importance of play in the lives of children.

WonderTrek has held more than 200 events in 17 communities across the region, engaging more than 6,000 participants from 1,500 families.

Tuesday’s event saw Brainerd Public Library filled with a host of indoor activities for participants to take part in, ranging from giant building blocks, engineering exercises, as well as a creative art station.

“We want the kids to have fun and to problem solve on their own. Our goal is for them to learn,” explained WonderTrek Children’s Museum Program Assistant Rebecca Aanerud. “Whether that is because their blocks fell over, or how they learn to make it taller, our goal is to make sure that kids are having fun while they’re learning.”

WonderTrek is currently housed in a studio space at the Franklin Art Center, but they are hoping to break ground on their new facility this spring.

Until then, they will continue to partner with local libraries and schools to host events.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today