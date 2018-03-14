Brainerd Public Library Hosts Historic Water Tower Art Contest

In celebration of the Historic Water Tower being a part of downtown Brainerd for nearly a century, the Brainerd Public Library is inviting residents ages 13 and older to submit a canvas art piece inspired by the water tower.

The entries will be on display at the library during the spring and ten winners will be chosen by a panel of local artists.

The canvases measure eleven by fourteen inches and are available to pick up from the library during open hours. Only entries created on canvases provided by the library will be accepted. Artists may use their own art materials appropriate for the canvas, or come to one of the scheduled open studio sessions at the Brainerd Public Library where a variety of materials will be provided. The submission deadline for completed entries is Monday, April 9, 2018.

Open studio sessions will be held in the library’s large meeting room on Tuesday, March 20 from 1:30-4:30 p.m., Friday, March 23 from 2:30-5:00 p.m. and Tuesday, March 27 from 5:00-7:30 p.m.

An open house will be held on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, prior to a presentation on the history of the water tower given by Brainerd City Council member Dave Badeaux at 6:00 p.m.

This project is funded in part with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on November 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.

For more information on any of the events, contact the library at 218-829-5574 or visit the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brainerdpubliclibrary.