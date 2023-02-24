Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Public Library Hosting Candy Land-Themed Escape Room

Lakeland News — Feb. 24 2023

Escape rooms have become popular as of late, and the Brainerd Public Library has decided to take part in the craze by creating one of their own.

This is the library’s third time doing an escape room. Amanda Pommerening, the youth services librarian, came up with the idea of having them.

An escape room is a game of sorts that requires players to solve puzzles and overcome obstacles to unlock clues and open doors until they escape. The theme for the Library’s escape room is Candy Land, modeled after the popular board game. Pommerening not only created the clues and puzzles, but also built the entire game from scratch.

“It’s intended more for grade school [children] and their families, but over the summer, I had three-year-olds doing it with older siblings all the way up to retired people who had heard about escape rooms but didn’t know what they were and thought, ‘oh, I’ll come to the library and do it,'” said Pommerening.

The Brainerd Public Library’s escape room is free to the public. It has become so popular that all of the time slots for it have been filled this time around.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Local Cardiologist Gives Tips on Good Heart Health for American Heart Month

Brainerd Declares Snow Emergency & Snow Removal for Thursday Morning

Dedication for Brainerd Learning Center to Be Held Next Week

Crow Wing County Jail Hosts Business After Hours Event for Brainerd Chamber

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.