Brainerd Public Library Hosting Candy Land-Themed Escape Room

Escape rooms have become popular as of late, and the Brainerd Public Library has decided to take part in the craze by creating one of their own.

This is the library’s third time doing an escape room. Amanda Pommerening, the youth services librarian, came up with the idea of having them.

An escape room is a game of sorts that requires players to solve puzzles and overcome obstacles to unlock clues and open doors until they escape. The theme for the Library’s escape room is Candy Land, modeled after the popular board game. Pommerening not only created the clues and puzzles, but also built the entire game from scratch.

“It’s intended more for grade school [children] and their families, but over the summer, I had three-year-olds doing it with older siblings all the way up to retired people who had heard about escape rooms but didn’t know what they were and thought, ‘oh, I’ll come to the library and do it,'” said Pommerening.

The Brainerd Public Library’s escape room is free to the public. It has become so popular that all of the time slots for it have been filled this time around.

