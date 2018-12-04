Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Public Library Holds Annual Holiday Open House

Rachel Johnson
Dec. 3 2018
Leave a Comment

The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library held their annual Holiday Open House today to thank their customers, employees, and the community for their support throughout the year.

The open house was free provided Christmas treats, caroling, a book fair, and virtual reality demonstrations.. The Brainerd High School’s A Capella Choir, Windfall provided Christmas carols. The Friends of the Library meet once a month and provide programming and events for the community at the Brainerd Public Library.

“First of all to thank our patrons and also to thank our staff. We are so lucky to have the staff that we have. We really feel like part of our job and our mission as a friends group is to give back to the community and this is one way that we do that,” said Sherri DeLaHunt, Friends of the Brainerd Public Library Treasurer.

The Brainerd High School A Capella Choir will hold their annual Christmas concert next Monday, December 10th at Tornstrom Auditorium at 6:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Lakeland PBS Opens Doors For Annual Holiday Open House

Brainerd Public Library Installs New Water Bottle Filling Station

Friends Of The Brainerd Public Library Hold Book Sale

Brainerd Library Hosts Steamroller Art Event

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Jim Hiller said

I don't think but I do know the Crosby police Dept sure can waste our tax payers... Read More

Latest Story

Devoted Brainerd Curling Member Honored For Her Service

Time, energy, and money are three things Mary Jo Hamilton has donated a lot of over the last year to the Brainerd Lakes Curling Club, and over
Posted on Dec. 3 2018

Latest Stories

Devoted Brainerd Curling Member Honored For Her Service

Posted on Dec. 3 2018

Nisswa Fire Department Responds To Pole Barn Fire

Posted on Dec. 3 2018

Nisswa Chamber Director Announces Retirement

Posted on Dec. 3 2018

Alzheimer's Disease To Be Added As Qualifying Condition To State Medical Cannabis Program

Posted on Dec. 3 2018

Lower & Upper Red Lake Reopen For Fishing

Posted on Dec. 3 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.