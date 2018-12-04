Brainerd Public Library Holds Annual Holiday Open House

The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library held their annual Holiday Open House today to thank their customers, employees, and the community for their support throughout the year.

The open house was free provided Christmas treats, caroling, a book fair, and virtual reality demonstrations.. The Brainerd High School’s A Capella Choir, Windfall provided Christmas carols. The Friends of the Library meet once a month and provide programming and events for the community at the Brainerd Public Library.

“First of all to thank our patrons and also to thank our staff. We are so lucky to have the staff that we have. We really feel like part of our job and our mission as a friends group is to give back to the community and this is one way that we do that,” said Sherri DeLaHunt, Friends of the Brainerd Public Library Treasurer.

The Brainerd High School A Capella Choir will hold their annual Christmas concert next Monday, December 10th at Tornstrom Auditorium at 6:00 and 7:30 p.m.