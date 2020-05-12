Brainerd Public Library Holding Art Contest For Book Club Readers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One Book, One Minnesota is a new statewide book club that invites Minnesotans of all ages to come together virtually to read a selected book. To encourage more reading, the Brainerd Public Library is holding an art contest for readers to illustrate their favorite scene in a featured book.

All participating artists will be entered into a drawing to win gift cards to local businesses, and the illustrations will be hung in the library windows so that those passing by can enjoy them. The book club and art contest aims to bring the community together during this time of social distancing.

Two artists from each age group will have the chance to win, and entries will be accepted until June 15th. For more information, visit the library’s website or email brainerd@krls.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today