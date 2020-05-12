Brainerd Public Library Holding Art Contest For Book Club Readers
One Book, One Minnesota is a new statewide book club that invites Minnesotans of all ages to come together virtually to read a selected book. To encourage more reading, the Brainerd Public Library is holding an art contest for readers to illustrate their favorite scene in a featured book.
All participating artists will be entered into a drawing to win gift cards to local businesses, and the illustrations will be hung in the library windows so that those passing by can enjoy them. The book club and art contest aims to bring the community together during this time of social distancing.
Two artists from each age group will have the chance to win, and entries will be accepted until June 15th. For more information, visit the library’s website or email brainerd@krls.org.
