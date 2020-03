Click to print (Opens in new window)

Starting tomorrow on March 8th, the Brainerd Public Library will be closing all programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All programs such as classes, events, room bookings and AARP Tax Aide appointments have been cancelled.

