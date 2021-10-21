Brainerd Proposes Grant to Improve Road Safety at Harrison Elementary

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The City of Brainerd is proposing a $500,000 grant towards school safety at Harrison Elementary.

The funds come from the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School program. The program has $7.5 million available in infrastructure grants for projects in either 2022 or 2023.

Proposed improvements near the school include a median on Oak Street between 15th and 16th Street, bump outs on the corners of intersections, and more.

The Brainerd City Council signed off on the application on Monday. The full application is due sometime in 2022.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today