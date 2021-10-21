Brainerd Proposes Grant to Improve Road Safety at Harrison Elementary
The City of Brainerd is proposing a $500,000 grant towards school safety at Harrison Elementary.
The funds come from the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School program. The program has $7.5 million available in infrastructure grants for projects in either 2022 or 2023.
Proposed improvements near the school include a median on Oak Street between 15th and 16th Street, bump outs on the corners of intersections, and more.
The Brainerd City Council signed off on the application on Monday. The full application is due sometime in 2022.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.