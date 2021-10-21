Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Proposes Grant to Improve Road Safety at Harrison Elementary

Lakeland News — Oct. 20 2021

The City of Brainerd is proposing a $500,000 grant towards school safety at Harrison Elementary.

The funds come from the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School program. The program has $7.5 million available in infrastructure grants for projects in either 2022 or 2023.

Proposed improvements near the school include a median on Oak Street between 15th and 16th Street, bump outs on the corners of intersections, and more.

The Brainerd City Council signed off on the application on Monday. The full application is due sometime in 2022.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: 14th Annual Great Pumpkin Festival Held in Brainerd

Northland Arboretum’s Haunted Trail Opens This Week

In Business: Smokestack BBQ Supply Store Opens 2 Locations During Pandemic

Brainerd Preparing for 14th Annual Great Pumpkin Festival

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.