Brainerd Promotes James Kramvik to Community Development Director

Lakeland News — Jun. 7 2022

At Monday’s regular Brainerd City Council meeting, the council welcomed a new member to the city’s planning division.

Brainerd’s new Community Development Manager is James Kramvik, who has been working with the city since 2019 as a zoning specialist. In 2021, Kramvik became the city’s assistant planner and as of Tuesday was officially promoted to his current position.

Kramvik will serve a 2-year term. His first order of business will be getting the new zoning code passed in the coming months.

