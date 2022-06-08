Brainerd Promotes James Kramvik to Community Development Director

Click to print (Opens in new window)

At Monday’s regular Brainerd City Council meeting, the council welcomed a new member to the city’s planning division.

Brainerd’s new Community Development Manager is James Kramvik, who has been working with the city since 2019 as a zoning specialist. In 2021, Kramvik became the city’s assistant planner and as of Tuesday was officially promoted to his current position.

Kramvik will serve a 2-year term. His first order of business will be getting the new zoning code passed in the coming months.

