Brainerd Preparing for 14th Annual Great Pumpkin Festival
Final preparations are underway at Gregory Park in Brainerd for the 14th annual Great Pumpkin Festival.
This is the first pumpkin festival without longtime Parks and Recreation director Tony Sailer, who retired last year after 21 years at the helm. While Saturday’s events will feature some familiar events, it will also feature some new ones like a pumpkin bouncy house, a pumpkin hunt, and more.
The event runs from 1 PM to 4 PM on Saturday, October 16. Admission is free.
