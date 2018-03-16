Brainerd Prepares For St. Patrick’s Day Festivities

Looking ahead to St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, you might be worried about the weather or finding some green to wear. But local law enforcement is worried about reckless behavior. The last time St. Patrick’s Day was on a Saturday, there were 346 DWI arrests in Minnesota, a number Baxter Police Chief Jim Exsted is working to reduce.

“There’s extra events out there that revolve around drinking activities,” says Exsted. “So we want to remind people that we do have enhanced enforcement out there and hopefully, they can plan accordingly.”

Having a plan before the night is crucial to make sure you have a way to get home safely at the end.

“There are so many drivers out there that think they are still able to drive; they don’t realize how intoxicated they are,” says Ronnie Schnichels, owner of Grab-A-Cab. “With it being a high-demand night, and they want the calls right now to go through, we may be busy. The other companies may be busy. Find a designated driver and have a backup plan.”

In downtown Brainerd, the Parlor provides an extra incentive to keep designated drivers sober behind the wheel.

“We offer anyone who’s a DD, they can come in, have free pop all night long,” says Tom Murray, co-owner of the bar. “You know that way they’re not just sitting here and not having to spend extra money to hang out and watch their friends, you know, drink it up and have a good time.”

And for those who haven’t found a way home yet, Murray works diligently to keep his customers safe.

“Our staff and our security makes sure people aren’t drinking too much,” says Murray. “And if that does happen, we work really close with Grab-A-Cab, we try to get them a cab as soon as possible.”

In the Brainerd Lakes region, there are many ways to get home this weekend. So, make sure it’s in the back of a cab, instead of the back of a police car.

“Plan ahead,” says Exsted. “It’s not that hard to do. We’re not trying to discourage people from having a good time. Just plan ahead.”

Local police will have their hands full as St. Patrick’s Day is the fifth most dangerous holiday on the roads according to Minnesota State Patrol.