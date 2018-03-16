DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Prepares For St. Patrick’s Day Festivities

AJ Feldman
Mar. 15 2018
Leave a Comment

Looking ahead to St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, you might be worried about the weather or finding some green to wear. But local law enforcement is worried about reckless behavior. The last time St. Patrick’s Day was on a Saturday, there were 346 DWI arrests in Minnesota, a number Baxter Police Chief Jim Exsted is working to reduce.

“There’s extra events out there that revolve around drinking activities,” says Exsted. “So we want to remind people that we do have enhanced enforcement out there and hopefully, they can plan accordingly.”

Having a plan before the night is crucial to make sure you have a way to get home safely at the end.

“There are so many drivers out there that think they are still able to drive; they don’t realize how intoxicated they are,” says Ronnie Schnichels, owner of Grab-A-Cab. “With it being a high-demand night, and they want the calls right now to go through, we may be busy. The other companies may be busy. Find a designated driver and have a backup plan.”

In downtown Brainerd, the Parlor provides an extra incentive to keep designated drivers sober behind the wheel.

“We offer anyone who’s a DD, they can come in, have free pop all night long,” says Tom Murray, co-owner of the bar. “You know that way they’re not just sitting here and not having to spend extra money to hang out and watch their friends, you know, drink it up and have a good time.”

And for those who haven’t found a way home yet, Murray works diligently to keep his customers safe.

“Our staff and our security makes sure people aren’t drinking too much,” says Murray. “And if that does happen, we work really close with Grab-A-Cab, we try to get them a cab as soon as possible.”

In the Brainerd Lakes region, there are many ways to get home this weekend. So, make sure it’s in the back of a cab, instead of the back of a police car.

“Plan ahead,” says Exsted. “It’s not that hard to do. We’re not trying to discourage people from having a good time. Just plan ahead.”

Local police will have their hands full as St. Patrick’s Day is the fifth most dangerous holiday on the roads according to Minnesota State Patrol.

AJ Feldman
Contact the Author AJ Feldman
afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Lakes Community Job Fair Scheduled for April 4

Search Warrant Leads To Drug Arrest

CLC Hosting Free Egg Hunt

Notification Meeting Held For Level 3 Sex Offender Moving To Baxter

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Thank you Lisa! It was my pleasure to cover the exhibit.... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Shirelle, thank you for visiting the Riot of Color exhibit. Your transition from... Read More

Daniel Gaither said

Clayton, Thank you so much for the prompt correction and the addition of releva... Read More

slip and fall solutions said

Great thankyou... Read More

Latest Story

Blackduck Public School Placed On Soft Lockdown

A soft lockdown was put in place Thursday at Blackduck Public School where a parent had to be escorted from the school building. According to the
Posted on Mar. 15 2018

Latest Stories

Blackduck Public School Placed On Soft Lockdown

Posted on Mar. 15 2018

PUC Approves Final Environmental Review For Line 3 Pipeline Replacement

Posted on Mar. 15 2018

Golden Apple: Grand Rapids Students Help Food Shelf With Penny Wars

Posted on Mar. 15 2018

"Compose Your Life Song" Gets Seniors Thinking Long Term Care

Posted on Mar. 15 2018

Lottery Ticket Sold In Roseau Is $22.8 Million Winner

Posted on Mar. 15 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.