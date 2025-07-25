Jul 25, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Police to Conduct Ground Search for Missing Woman

cory degeest resize

Cory Degeest (Courtesy: Brainerd Police Department)

The Brainerd Police Department will conduct a coordinated ground search on Monday for a 61-year-old Brainerd woman reported missing on Monday, July 13th.

Cory Degeest is described as a white female, 5’1″ tall, and weighing approximately 190 lbs. with sandy brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen walking on Beech Street in Brainerd about two weeks ago.

Authorities are concerned for her well-being due to pre-existing chronic medical conditions. If you have any information about Degeest’s whereabouts, please contact the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.

The search on Monday, July 28th will focus on undeveloped land parcels in southeast Brainerd. Officials are urging the public to avoid independent, self-initiated searches in the designated search area in order to avoid interference with the coordinated search operation.

