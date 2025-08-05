Aug 5, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Police Say No Major Breakthroughs in Search for Missing Woman

Cory Degeest (Courtesy: Brainerd Police Department)

Brainerd police officials say they have not had any major breakthroughs in the search for a missing Brainerd woman.

61-year-old Cory Degeest was last seen walking on Beech Street in Brainerd and was reported missing on July 13th. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds with sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities are concerned for her well-being due to pre-existing chronic medical conditions.

Brainerd Police Chief John Davis tells Lakeland News that the investigation is ongoing, but says there are no significant updates following last week’s coordinated ground search for Degeest in southeast Brainerd. He says no other coordinated searches have taken place since then.

If you have any information about Degeest’s whereabouts, please contact the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.

