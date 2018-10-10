Brainerd Police Investigating A Suspicious Person Activity
The Brainerd Police Department is currently investigating a situation where a male in his 20s reportedly made physical contact with two female juveniles in the evening of Friday, October 5th.
At about 4:09 p.m. on Friday, October 5th, two juvenile females were approached on the 500 block of 1st Avenue by a white male in his 20s. The male is described as having medium length light brown hair, no facial hair, and has a slender build. During the two females’ interaction with the man, he reportedly made physical contact with them. The two juveniles were able to run away and avoid the man without further incident.
During the ongoing investigation, officers have determined the man was driving an older model dull red four door sedan in the Brainerd area before making contact with the juveniles.
The police department is asking for assistance from the public in attempting to locate the driver and/or vehicle matching the descriptions in northeast Brainerd, specifically in the area of the Evergreen Cemetery.
