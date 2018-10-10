Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Police Investigating A Suspicious Person Activity

Anthony Scott
Oct. 10 2018
Leave a Comment

The Brainerd Police Department is currently investigating a situation where a male in his 20s reportedly made physical contact with two female juveniles in the evening of Friday, October 5th.

At about 4:09 p.m. on Friday, October 5th, two juvenile females were approached on the 500 block of 1st Avenue by a white male in his 20s. The male is described as having medium length light brown hair, no facial hair, and has a slender build. During the two females’ interaction with the man, he reportedly made physical contact with them. The two juveniles were able to run away and avoid the man without further incident.

During the ongoing investigation, officers have determined the man was driving an older model dull red four door sedan in the Brainerd area before making contact with the juveniles.

The police department is asking for assistance from the public in attempting to locate the driver and/or vehicle matching the descriptions in northeast Brainerd, specifically in the area of the Evergreen Cemetery.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

“Almanac” Stops By Lakeland PBS To Chat With Greater Minnesota

Candidates For MN House Districts 10B And 10A Debate On Lakeland PBS

House 9A Candidates Poston And Hering Square Off In Debate

Minnesota Court Of Appeals Hears Oral Arguments In Brainerd

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Bryan Krantz said

Much appreciation to LPT News for covering this event. There was a lot of hard... Read More

Loretta Rivera said

Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More

Latest Story

Early Morning Crash Results In Life Threatening Injuries

Alcohol may have played a role in an early morning crash that sent a Naytahwaush man to the hospital. The crash happened near Highway 371 and
Posted on Oct. 10 2018

Latest Stories

Early Morning Crash Results In Life Threatening Injuries

Posted on Oct. 10 2018

Deadline To Pre-Register To Vote Is October 16

Posted on Oct. 10 2018

Volunteers Needed For Annual Senior Community Clean-Up Day In Bemidji

Posted on Oct. 10 2018

Bemidji Volleyball Falls To Moorhead In Straight Sets

Posted on Oct. 10 2018

BSU Women's Soccer Earns Top 5 Ranking

Posted on Oct. 10 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.