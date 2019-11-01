Brainerd Police & Fire Departments, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Host Halloween Safety Event

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Kids everywhere celebrated Halloween with dressing up and going door-to-door trick-or-treating. However, every year in Brainerd there is an annual stop that kids make that isn’t a house.

The 16th annual Halloween safety event was hosted by the Brainerd Police and Fire Departments along with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, where kids were able to check out the fire truck, meet several law enforcement officers, and of course, collect some candy.

“Many times when we have an interactions with the public, it’s usually on a really bad day that the public is having, so it’s nice to do this where they can see us in a friendly atmosphere, we can hand out some candy to them, they can see the trucks and just visit with us and know that we are here to help and part of the community,” said Brainerd Fire Marshal Deputy Chief Dave Cox.

“It is good for the community to know that we are people just like them, we are not some mystical organization that nobody can come around, we are all human, we are all husbands, wives, fathers, sons, daughters, we are all the same,” said Brainerd-Crow Wing County Bomb Squad Member Travis Loeffler. “It’s good to see everyone coming out, it’s always fun to see the kids and what they dress up in, see their smiles, they ask questions and they learn about us, so I like seeing people coming out and talking to us and us talking to them.”

There was a great amount of attendance among the community at the Halloween safety event, and Brainerd law enforcement looks forward to continuing the Halloween trick-or-treat tradition next year.

