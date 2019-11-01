Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Police & Fire Department Along With Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Host Halloween Safety Event

Chaz MootzOct. 31 2019

Kids everywhere celebrated Halloween with dressing up and going door-to-door trick-or-treating. However, every year in Brainerd there is an annual stop that kids make that isn’t a house.

The 16th annual Halloween safety event was hosted by the Brainerd Police and Fire Departments along with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, kids were able to check out the fire truck, meet several law enforcement officers, and of course, collect some candy.

“Many times when we have an interactions with the public, it’s usually on a really bad day that the public is having, so it’s nice to do this where they can see us in a friendly atmosphere, we can hand out some candy to them, they can see the trucks and just visit with us and know that we are here to help and part of the community,” said Brainerd Fire Marshal Deputy Chief Dave Cox.

“It is good for the community to know that we are people just like them, we are not some mystical organization that nobody can come around, we are all human, we are all husbands, wives, fathers, sons, daughters, we are all the same,” said Brainerd-Crow Wing County Bomb Squad Member Travis Loeffler.

“It’s good to see everyone coming out, it’s always fun to see the kids and what they dress up in, see their smiles, they ask questions and they learn about us, so I like seeing people coming out and talking to us and us talking to them,” said Loeffler.

There was a great amount of attendance among the community at the Halloween safety event and Brainerd law enforcement looks forward to continuing the Halloween trick-or-treat tradition next year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Brainerd Man Arrested In Connection With An Assault And Robbery

CLC’s New Trap Shooting Club Creates Fun Competition And Family Atmosphere

DNR Says Smart Safety Choices May Have Saved Brainerd Area Duck Hunters’ Lives

Future Region 5 Children’s Museum Location Narrowed To Two Possible Sites

Latest Stories

Today Marks The Third Year Of A Missing Teenager in Bemidji

Posted on Oct. 31 2019

Central Lakes College And Minnesota State Moorhead Announce Health Administration Partnership

Posted on Oct. 31 2019

Brainerd Man Facing Multiple Charges

Posted on Oct. 31 2019

Bemidji Football Set to Play Moorhead for Section Title

Posted on Oct. 31 2019

Four Local High Schools Travel to Cross Country State

Posted on Oct. 31 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.