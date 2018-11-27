Lakeland PBS
Brainerd Police Department Searching For Missing Man

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 27 2018
Theodore Erickson

The Brainerd Police Department is asking for the public’s helping in locating Theodore Erickson, 44, of Brainerd. Erickson was last seen in Brainerd on November 2nd, 2018 and has not had contact with friends or family members since.

Erickson is described as 6’0, 240 pounds with reddish brown graying hair and hazel/ blue eyes. Erickson walks with a limp and has a scar on his throat from a tracheotomy.

Erickson has health concerns and does not have any of his medications with him and authorities are concerned for his welfare.

Authorities are asking people to check their properties for someone who might’ve sought shelter. If you think you have seen Erickson or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Brainerd Police Department at (218)829-2805 or call 911.

