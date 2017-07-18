DONATE

Brainerd Police Department Has Cheeky Message For Alleged Criminal

Mal Meyer
Jul. 18 2017
Image may contain: one or more people, people standing, shoes and indoor

The Brainerd Police Department has a message for a man possibly connected to a recent retail theft- your outfit is the real crime.

In a message on its Facebook page, the department posted two photos in hopes of identifying a man allegedly involved in a retail theft some time last week.

The man can be seen wearing a blue hat with sunglasses on the top, grey tee shirt, blue jean shorts and orange Crocs shoes.

“If anyone recognizes him, please call the Brainerd PD or send us a message,” read the description. “No, his orange Crocs are not part of the crime!”

The man left in a maroon Chevy Impala with no hubcaps according to police.

In an comment to the post, the police department said due to the tips they received, they believe they have identified the man.

