Brainerd Police Continue Search For Missing Person Theodore Erickson

Rachel Johnson
Dec. 12 2018
The Brainerd Police Department continues to ask for the public’s help in locating a 44-year-old missing man. Theodore Erickson was last seen in Brainerd on November 2 and has not had contact with family or friends since.

Erickson has health concerns and does not have any of his medications and authorities are concerned for his welfare. Brainerd Police say Erickson has a warrant out for his arrest, and it is unknown if he is trying to avoid contact with law enforcement. The warrant is for second-degree assault and is dated November 8. Erickson is described as 6’0″, 240 pounds with reddish brown graying hair and hazel/blue eyes. Erickson walks with a limp and has a scar on his throat.

“We have been actively following up on the investigation since he had been reported missing to us. Everyday following up on all information and leads that have been provided to us so far that we’ve learned in our process of looking into this. So any assistance that the public can give us in trying to locate him would be greatly appreciated,” said Justin Athman, Brainerd Police Department’s Lead Investigator on the case. “Any information at all as far as his whereabouts or any contact that anybody has had with him.”

Authorities are asking people to check their properties for someone who might’ve sought shelter. if you think you have seen Erickson or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Brainerd Police Department at (218) 829-2805 or call 911.

