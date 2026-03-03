Brainerd Police Chief John Davis To Retire at End of April

The Brainerd City Council has accepted the resignation of Brainerd Police Chief John Davis after his decision to retire at the end of April.

Council members agreed to accept the resignation at their meeting on Monday while also approving an updated job description for the position.

Davis has been police chief since 2023 but said in a letter to the council that he decided to retire after finding out his bladder cancer had returned.

Davis’ last day on the job will be Apr. 30.