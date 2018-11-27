Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Police Chief Asks City To Expand Police Force

Anthony Scott
Nov. 27 2018
Leave a Comment

How many cops does a city of 13,000 people with a relatively high crime rate need? Well, that was the topic of discussion at last night’s Brainerd city budget meeting.

Brainerd police chief Corky Mcquiston wants to see at least three licensed officers added to the force. Because of budget cuts, Brainerd lost four officers nearly a decade ago, and the police department wants more personnel to focus on crime prevention.

Currently, there are 24 officers staffed at the Brainerd police department.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s 2017 Uniform Crime Report, Brainerd ranks 7th in terms of crime rate in the state.

To hear more about how three additional officers would help the Brainerd Police Dempartment, hear from McQuiston in the video below.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Police Department Searching For Missing Man

Gull Dam Brewing Company To Close Its Doors After Four Years

Brainerd American Legion Packed For Thanksgiving Dinner

Brainerd American Legion To Host A Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks Chris! Glad you enjoyed it. Great season for Bemidji.... Read More

Chris Justice said

Thank you for all of your fabulous coverage of Bemidji High School Sports!!!... Read More

Kory Lesnick said

Thank you for what you and you and Kristi have done for our racing family here a... Read More

Angela Sloan said

It was wonderful being able to participate in such a worthy cause... Read More

Latest Story

Temporary Lane Closures on Highway 197 Scheduled For Today

Motorists traveling south on Highway 197/Washington Avenue in Bemidji will experience temporary lane closures and a detour today as railroad
Posted on Nov. 27 2018

Latest Stories

Temporary Lane Closures on Highway 197 Scheduled For Today

Posted on Nov. 27 2018

Brainerd Police Department Searching For Missing Man

Posted on Nov. 27 2018

Gull Dam Brewing Company To Close Its Doors After Four Years

Posted on Nov. 27 2018

Get Free LED Lights When Making A Donation To The Food Shelf

Posted on Nov. 27 2018

Lakeland PBS Holding Holiday Open House In Bemidji

Posted on Nov. 27 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.