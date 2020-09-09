Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Police Chief Announces Retirement

Brad Hamilton — Sep. 9 2020

Brainerd Police Chief, Corky McQuiston, announced that he will be retiring from the force at the end of November.

Chief McQuiston spent ten years as the Police Chief and twenty-four total years as an officer in the brainerd police department.

The Police Chief spent his entire career serving the Brainerd Lakes Region tarting as an officer for the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department for eight year. Eventually, he would transition to the Brainerd city force, where he has been for the remainder of his thirty-two year career.

Chief McQuiston cited the reason for his retirement comes as he feels the department is in a strong position currently, along with wanting to enjoy activities he was often too busy for as Police Chief: specifically mentioning wanting to fish more.

With three months’ notice, the Brainerd Police Department will now begin the process of finding the officer in charge of taking over the role of chief.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

