Brainerd Police Chief Announces Retirement

Brainerd Police Chief Corky McQuiston has announced that he will be retiring from the force at the end of November.

Chief McQuiston spent 10 years as the Police Chief and 24 total years as an officer in the Brainerd Police Department. McQuiston spent his entire career serving the Brainerd Lakes Region, starting as an officer for the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. Eventually, he would transition to the Brainerd police force, where he has been for the remainder of his 32-year career.

As to why he’s leaving now, Chief McQuiston said his retirement comes as he feels the department is in a strong position currently, along with his desire to enjoy activities he was often too busy for as Police Chief, specifically mentioning wanting to fish more.

With three months notice, the Brainerd Police Department will now begin the process of finding the officer in charge of taking over the role of Chief.

