Oct 29, 2024 | By: Sammy Holladay

Brainerd Police & BLADE Team Up for National Drug Take Back Day

On Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Administration coordinated an effort with state and local law enforcement agencies to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from the nation’s medicine cabinets. In Brainerd, a Take Back Day event took place at Cub Foods.

The Take Back Initiative was started to take back potentially harmful substances. The Brainerd Police Department and the Brainerd Lakes Area Drug Education Coalition (BLADE) teamed up to ensure area residents had a chance to clean out their medicine cabinets safely.

There was a big turnout on Saturday, with a Halloween event also going on at Cub Foods. People stopped by both booths to get some stickers and, more importantly, information on what they could do to help with the opioid crisis.

All the collected material on Saturday was transported to Minneapolis, where it was incinerated.

