Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Police Ask For Help In Locating Missing Person

Anthony Scott
Dec. 11 2018
Leave a Comment

Theodore Erickson, 44, of Brainerd was last seen on November 2nd, 2018, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Erickson has not had contact with his friends or family, and authorities are concerned for his welfare. He has health concerns and does not have his medications with him.

Erickson is described as being six feet tall and weighing 240 pounds with reddish brown graying hair and hazel/blue eyes. He walks with a limp and has a scar on his throat from a tracheotomy.

Authorities are asking people to check their properties for someone who may have been looking for shelter. If someone has seen Theodore Erickson or has information that may lead to his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805 or call 911.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Local Business Owner Appears On MSNBC National News Program

Crime Free Multi Housing Training Offered By Bemidji Police

Police Standoff In Brainerd Ends Peacefully

Shoppers Visit Essentia Health For Annual Holiday Bazaar

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd School Board Approves Acquisition Of Properties Near Harrison Elementary And Brainerd High School

After months of listening to the public and meetings with the city council, the Brainerd Public School District now has some clarity regarding
Posted on Dec. 11 2018

Latest Stories

Brainerd School Board Approves Acquisition Of Properties Near Harrison Elementary And Brainerd High School

Posted on Dec. 11 2018

4 Arrests Made After String Of Burglaries

Posted on Dec. 11 2018

Winter Truck Load Increases Begin Friday For Central Frost Zone

Posted on Dec. 11 2018

CLC's American Sign Language Concert Provides Equal Access To Music To The Deaf Community

Posted on Dec. 11 2018

Local Business Owner Appears On MSNBC National News Program

Posted on Dec. 11 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.