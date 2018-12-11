Brainerd Police Ask For Help In Locating Missing Person
Theodore Erickson, 44, of Brainerd was last seen on November 2nd, 2018, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.
Erickson has not had contact with his friends or family, and authorities are concerned for his welfare. He has health concerns and does not have his medications with him.
Erickson is described as being six feet tall and weighing 240 pounds with reddish brown graying hair and hazel/blue eyes. He walks with a limp and has a scar on his throat from a tracheotomy.
Authorities are asking people to check their properties for someone who may have been looking for shelter. If someone has seen Theodore Erickson or has information that may lead to his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805 or call 911.
