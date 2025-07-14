Jul 14, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Police Ask for Help in Finding Missing Woman

cory degeest resize

Cory Degeest (Courtesy: Brainerd Police Department)

The Brainerd Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 61-year-old Brainerd woman reported missing on Sunday, July 13th.

Cory Degeest is described as a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with sandy brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen walking on Beech Street in Brainerd about two weeks ago.

Authorities are concerned for her well-being due to pre-existing chronic medical conditions. If you have any information about Degeest’s whereabouts, please contact the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.

