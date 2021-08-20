Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Plans Events to Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Lakeland News — Aug. 19 2021

The events planned in Brainerd for the city’s 150th anniversary are now set.

The week-long sesquicentennial celebration will begin with an event at the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport that will also honor the airport’s 75th anniversary. Other events planned across the city include rubber duck races, a city council alumni meetup, ping pong, and more.

The festivities will begin on September 18 and run through the 26th.

