Brainerd Places 3rd at Girls’ Alpine Ski State Tournament

After missing out on the state meet a year ago, the Brainerd girls’ alpine ski team punched their ticket exactly one week ago after a runner-up finish at the Section 5 meet. On Tuesday, the Warriors hit the slopes at Giants Ridge Ski Resort in the hopes of bringing home their first state title since 2015.

Freshman Piper Grillo finished third among the Warriors and 31st overall. Her two runs together totaled just over a minute and 28 seconds. Finishing second among the Warriors was senior captain Lauren Kalenberg, who had the 15th best overall combined time of 1:25.25.

The other senior captain, Calia Chaney, was the top finisher for Brainerd, who putt together runs of 40.75 and 41.93, good enough to secure Chaney the eighth spot overall at 1:22.68.

Brainerd would make the podium as a team at the state meet, where they finished third overall. Other Warriors helping the cause were Aubrey Wiczek, Ceceyla Rasinski, and Sophia Blanck.

