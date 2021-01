Click to print (Opens in new window)

From early Saturday morning until late Tuesday night, GuidePoint Pharmacy in Brainerd administered more than 350 Pfizer vaccines to local school teachers and day care providers. The pharmacy changed the way they do paperwork, their normal business hours, and their empty offices to help dish out this round of doses as fast as they could.

