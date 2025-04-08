Brainerd Paving Business to Pay Nearly $1.3M Over Alleged Falsified Test Results

A construction and paving company located in Brainerd has agreed to pay nearly $1.3 million to resolve allegations that it violated the federal False Claims Act and the Minnesota False Claims Act.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the agreement Monday and says Anderson Brothers Construction Company violated the act by routinely and knowingly falsifying test results to make its paving material appear higher quality than it was, and submitted those false results to the government in seeking payments for road paving in Minnesota between 2017 and 2022.

Anderson Brothers has also entered into a compliance monitoring agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and will be closely monitored during the upcoming construction season.