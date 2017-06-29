Brainerd Parks Undergoing Changes During Summer

With summer officially in full swing, it’s time to take advantage of the beautiful parks in the area. Brainerd Parks and Recreation are making some repairs this summer to better enhance the experience, starting with the center court area at Gregory Park, thanks to a grant from Essentia Health.

The fountain, which has been inactive for the entire spring and summer, is being restored after a few years of pipe issues.

With the fountain on its way back, the Brainerd Parks are also seeing changes at Kiwanis Park, where the fishing dock is being repaired and added on to.

In the end, the repairs are an effort by Mr. Sailer and his team to provide the best experience for park-goers.