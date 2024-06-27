Brainerd Parks Board Discuss Future of Proposed Rotary Riverside Park Solar Panel Project

The Brainerd Parks Board recently discussed the future of a proposed project at Rotary Riverside Park. The Rotary Club has secured a grant for part of the funding to put in solar panels on the pavilion in the park.

The city, as of now, is not willing to cover the rest of the cost. Brainerd Public Utilities Commission members have shown interest in paying the balance.

The city would still own the solar panels if they were to be put on the pavilion, but another major concern if the project moves forward is vandalism.

“Vandalism is always a primary concern, especially when we’re talking about an asset like this, right?” said Brainerd Park Board Chair Johnathan Miller. “It’s a lot of money that’s going to be paid for … Will we eventually be breaking even on these? Absolutely. But up until that point, having to deal with insurance claims and things like that, we want to just make sure our assets are protected, especially when we’re spending taxpayer dollars to put them in.”

The BPU Commission will discuss funding of the project at its July meeting. The Parks Board should have more guidance on how to move forward after said meeting.