Brainerd Parks and Rec Board Discusses City Parks Going Tobacco Free

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Members of the Brainerd Parks and Recreation board are discussing whether city parks should go tobacco free.

Currently, Brainerd’s policy states tobacco use is not allowed within 100 feet of youth activities in city parks. While the board weighed the pros and cons of the potential policy, there is some concern about how much control the city can have.

Board Chair Kevin Yeager says it’s good for the board to be talking about this matter and that they will continue this conversation at a later date.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today