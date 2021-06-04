Brainerd Parks and Rec Board Discusses City Parks Going Tobacco Free
Members of the Brainerd Parks and Recreation board are discussing whether city parks should go tobacco free.
Currently, Brainerd’s policy states tobacco use is not allowed within 100 feet of youth activities in city parks. While the board weighed the pros and cons of the potential policy, there is some concern about how much control the city can have.
Board Chair Kevin Yeager says it’s good for the board to be talking about this matter and that they will continue this conversation at a later date.
