Brainerd Outreach Program Honors Local Teachers for Volunteer Help

The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes, located in Nisswa, assembles over 10,000 meals every time they gather to pack them. Local volunteers make this possible, and on Tuesday, the Outreach Program honored two Brainerd High School teachers as volunteers of the year.

The Outreach Program is a humanitarian food aid organization made up of volunteers that package meals for local food shelves. Each year, they recognize and celebrate two outstanding volunteers, and this year Alexis Marcelo and Aubrey Koman, both teachers at Brainerd High School, were recognized for their help and hard work.

With many students showing up to help pack meals, it’s not always easy to get them there once they arrive and start helping. That’s because these teachers are not just volunteers, but are also helping to set an example of what this work really means to them.

The Outreach Program continues to provide their assistance and asks for the public’s help in fulfilling their mission. Anyone looking to volunteer can stop by or reach out to the organization for more information.

