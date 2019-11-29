Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Organizations Come Together To Provide Thanksgiving Dinner

Nathan Green — Nov. 29 2019

Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for giving thanks and spending time with family and friends. Unfortunately, some people don’t get the opportunity to be around loved ones for the holiday. But as Chaz Mootz tells us, the Brainerd American Legion and other local organizations made sure no one ate alone for Thanksgiving.

The Brainerd American Legion plans to host the community dinner for many years to come.

