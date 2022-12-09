Brainerd Officers Find Body of Deceased Woman Inside Burned Residence
The Brainerd Police Department discovered the body of a deceased woman inside a residence following reports of a fire.
According to the Brainerd Police Department, officials received a report of a house fire on December 9 at approximately 12:12 p.m. The fire was reported to be at 700 block of 7th Ave. N.E. in Brainerd. When Brainerd officers arrived on the scene with emergency personnel, they found the residence was filled with smoke.
Officials found a body of a deceased woman inside the residence. The victim has been transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.