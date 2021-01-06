Brainerd Offers Police Chief Position to Officer Originally From Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Last summer, current Brainerd Police Chief Corky McQuiston announced that he would retire near the end of 2020. From there, the Civil Service Commission immediately started looking for who the next police chief would be.

After 25 applications were thoroughly ranked, the commission certified three finalists. On Dec. 21, the Brainerd City Council chose Fargo lieutenant George Vincent, but after further further discussions, Vincent withdrew his candidacy. The city council then convened last night and voted to extend an offer to Becker Police Chief and Brainerd native Brent Baloun. City Administrator Jennifer Bergman says his connections to the community are a big benefit.

There is no deadline for Baloun to make his decision. Bergman mentioned that they just began contract negotiations and are hopeful to have a deal struck by early-to-mid February.

