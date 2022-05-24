Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Northside Neighborhood Association to Host “Spring Into Action”

Hanky HazeltonMay. 24 2022

A beautification project for north Brainerd parks and streets will take place next Monday.

Hosted by the Brainerd Northside Neighborhood Association, “Spring into Action” is a chance for people of all ages to take part in small cleanup and landscaping projects. All participants are asked to meet at the center of Gregory Park and to bring their own gardening gloves and tools.

Light refreshments will be served, and WonderTrek Children’s Museum will also be on hand to provide appropriate activities for kids.

“Spring Into Action” will take place on Monday, May 30th from 1-5 PM. This project is made possible due in part from a Brainerd Community Action grant.

Brainerd Northside Neighborhood Association is a non-profit organization residing within the north area of the city of Brainerd.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

