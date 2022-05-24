Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Northside Neighborhood Association Hosts Spring Into Action

Hanky HazeltonMay. 24 2022

“Spring into Action” will be hosted by the Brainerd North side Neighborhood Association. It is a north side beautification project for north Brainerd parks and be taking place on Monday, May 30th. It can be attended from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

It will be a small cleanup and landscape project, appropriate for all ages. All participants are asked to meet at the center of Gregory Park to participate in fun. All those desired to participate, can bring their own gardening gloves and tools.

Along with the projects, Wondertrek Children’s Museum. They will be offering light refreshments and appropriate activities for kids.

This project is made possible due in part from a Brainerd Community Action grant. Brainerd North side Neighborhood Association is a not for profit based organization  residing within the north area of the city of Brainerd.

By — Hanky Hazelton

