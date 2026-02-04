Brainerd Nordic Ski State Bound as Baird Wins Individual Title; Grillo, Resinski Qualify in Girls’ Alpine

Both the Brainerd boys’ and girls’ Nordic ski teams finished as Section 8 runners-up and earned berths at the state meet Feb. 11-12 at Giants Ridge Ski Resort. Annelise Baird led the way for the girls’ team with her fourth individual section title. The boys finished just two points back of champion Moorhead.

On the slopes, junior Piper Grillo (pictured right) finished third and freshman Cece Resinski (pictured left) finished ninth to qualify for state in girls’ alpine ski.