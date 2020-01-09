Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Nordic Ski Club Holds Its 46th Year Of Ski Races In Minnesota

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 9 2020

In its 46th year, the Brainerd Nordic Ski Club will hold its Lumberjack Jaunt on February 2, 2020, making it the oldest ski race in Minnesota. The races are held at Brainerd Northland Arboretum, and Brainerd Nordic Ski Club maintains three trail systems.The trail systems are the Classic Distances and Skate Distances which are both 6 km and 16 km, and the Free Kids Race which is 1km and 2km.

Skiers under 18 will have reduced registration, and they can register at www.brainerdnordicskiclub.com. Kids ages 4 to 12 can ski for free, and complimentary lunch will be provided after the race.

The Lumberjack Jaunt is a family oriented ski race, encouraging skiers of all abilities to come out and enjoy the trails. Brainerd Nordic Ski Club maintains the trail systems and supports the Brainerd Chapter of the Minnesota Youth Ski League for skiers between 4-14 years old.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

