‘Brainerd Night Out’ Brings Out First Responders and the Public to Gregory Park

Thursday night at Gregory Park, Brainerd Night Out brought area first responders and members of the community together. The event promoted neighborhood unity, safety, and community partnerships with law enforcement.

The night out featured live music, chances for the kids to play, people eating free hot dogs, and most importantly, the opportunity for the public to meet the first responders who help keep the community safe.

“Being involved in the community like this benefits [us] in so many ways,” said Brainerd Police Chief John Davis. “It allows the community to come to meet us to see another side of us, maybe a more relaxed side, and get to know us as a person, not necessarily just as a police officer. It allows for transparency, which I think is very important. But really, the ultimate thing for me is trust.”

For first responders, building that trust starts with going out and building relationships with the people they serve.

“You know, being part of the fire department is is definitely an honor,” stated Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes. “And like you say, it is hard work, but it’s also rewarding, and I think that’s what we want to show is, you know, we’re we’re out here for events like this, but we’re also there when an emergency happens.”

Another aspect that is essential during the night out his education, on how locals can learn about what local first responders have to do on a day-to-day basis.

“I think all of us here would rather do this every day than go to the emergencies that we go to,” added Holmes. “So anything we can do to make sure that people are changing the batteries in their smoke detectors or wearing their seat belts … anything we can do to educate the younger kids about the hazards and the prevention that they can take is super important.”

Organizations that work hand-in-hand with law enforcement were also in attendance, which gave the public further opportunities to learn about what’s going on in the community.

“People can learn about them as an organization, but then also learn how on a daily basis the police department is working and really depending on those organizations for, you know, support and our operations,” explained Davis. “So it’s nice for the community to see the whole package, if you will.”

Locals will have another opportunity to have a fun night with the Brainerd Police and Fire Departments next week. The Brainerd Police Department will be taking on the Brainerd Fire Department in a softball match next Thursday, August 22nd at Stewart C. Mills Field beginning at 6 p.m.