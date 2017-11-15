DONATE

Brainerd: New Elementary School Coming, Harrison Location Staying

Sarah Winkelmann
Nov. 15 2017
Eleven options were brought to the Brainerd School Board this week to determine the future of the six Brainerd School District elementary schools.

One of the final options included repurposing 5 of the existing facilities and building one two new elementary schools, one of which would replace Harrison elementary.

But the final plan that was accepted meant keeping Harrison to be repurposed and building one new elementary school, with the remaining 5 in the district to be repurposed.

The new elementary school site is still to be determined with nine possible locations throughout the city of Baxter. Two of the locations that will continue to be assessed for the project will be on land just east of Forestview Middle School and on the actual property of Forestview.

At a special Brainerd School Board Meeting on Nov.27, the superintendent will bring forth a proposal that will be voted on sometime in the spring.

