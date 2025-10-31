Oct 31, 2025 | By: Miles Walker

Brainerd Names Paul Sandy Next Public Utilities Director

The Brainerd Public Utilities Commission has a new director.

City council members unanimously approved Paul Sandy’s appointment as the next B.P.U. director during last week’s meeting.

Sandy worked for the City of Brainerd from 2015 to 2023. He served as the city’s assistant engineer for two years and as the city engineer for six years.

Sandy also spent time as the acting Public Works Director during the tail-end of his first stint working for the city.

“Being that bridge between city staff and public utilizes staff is what I’m most looking forward to,” Incoming Brainerd Public Utilities Director Paul Sandy said. “I think Brainerd’s got so much potential and so much we have to look forward to and I think that’s the one thing that really drew me back. I just feel like the city’s gaining a lot of momentum right now and I’m really looking forward to being a part of that.”

Sandy will officially assume the position on November fourth.

